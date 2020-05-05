National Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal bound to fail, says Ramaphosa Public protector goes straight to Constitutional Court after Pretoria court invalidates her report on CR17 campaign funding BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Constitutional Court bid to defend her invalidated report on his CR17 campaign funding has no prospects of success.

“It is not in the interests of justice to grant leave to appeal where the appeal is bound to fail,” the president said in court papers just lodged with the top court.