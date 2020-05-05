Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal bound to fail, says Ramaphosa
Public protector goes straight to Constitutional Court after Pretoria court invalidates her report on CR17 campaign funding
05 May 2020 - 19:22
President Cyril Ramaphosa says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Constitutional Court bid to defend her invalidated report on his CR17 campaign funding has no prospects of success.
“It is not in the interests of justice to grant leave to appeal where the appeal is bound to fail,” the president said in court papers just lodged with the top court.
