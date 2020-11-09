National SABC partners with Telkom in new streaming service venture Public broadcaster and Telkom enter a five-year agreement for an online streaming channel known as TelkomONE BL PREMIUM

The SABC, which is facing acute financial difficulties and pushing hard to unlock new revenue streams, is starting a new online channel with telecoms operator Telkom, which could boost the public broadcaster’s cash flow.

The public broadcaster and Telkom announced on Monday they had entered a five-year agreement for a new online streaming channel known as TelkomONE. The online channel will house the broadcaster’s free-to-air radio and TV channels.