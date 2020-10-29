Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Dinosaurs blind to the killer asteroid Read it and weep: your smartphone is really a TV set, and the SABC wants its licence fee please BL PREMIUM

He may have left the building but the ghost of Hlaudi Motsoeneng still haunts the SABC headquarters. Or, sadly, it is his convoluted, irrational attempts at logic that still roam the corridors.

In fact, sanity itself has left the Auckland Park premises. It, along with rationality, was already in short supply at the department of communications & other redundant technologies. Nowhere more so than in the office of minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, given the inexplicable decisions that are made there. But the latest head-scratching scheme is the work of her deputy, Pinky Kekana, who last week dug deep to reveal her Inner-Hlaudi™.