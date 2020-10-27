Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Digital tax is a global game, but the SABC can’t play on my team Nothing feeds a South African’s maverick tendencies like a poorly run state-owned enterprise demanding more money BL PREMIUM

Last week the presidential commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) — through the department of communications & digital technologies — published a report in the Government Gazette. Included in this 200-plus-page document is a proposal for a digital tax on international companies accessing local consumers or users.

This echoes the parliamentary budget office’s new tax brief from June 2020, which included an examination of the digital economy and possible tax policy, and is very much aligned with global views (more below).