National State signal distributor Sentech defends high fees as SABC pushes to cut costs Public broadcaster says exorbitant signal-distribution costs could lead to its collapse

State signal distributor Sentech has defended the high signal distribution fees it charges the financially hamstrung SABC, saying the fees are necessary to ensure universal access to broadcasting.

The public broadcaster, facing a liquidity crunch, has said exorbitant costs associated with signal distribution could lead to its collapse.