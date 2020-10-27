State signal distributor Sentech defends high fees as SABC pushes to cut costs
Public broadcaster says exorbitant signal-distribution costs could lead to its collapse
27 October 2020 - 21:50
State signal distributor Sentech has defended the high signal distribution fees it charges the financially hamstrung SABC, saying the fees are necessary to ensure universal access to broadcasting.
The public broadcaster, facing a liquidity crunch, has said exorbitant costs associated with signal distribution could lead to its collapse.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now