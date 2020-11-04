National Dudu Myeni refuses to answer questions —even about her CV BL PREMIUM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni on Wednesday lived up to her earlier promise not to answer almost every question put to her by the Zondo commission of inquiry for fear of incriminating herself.

In doing so, Myeni — who is a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma and chairs his foundation — became the first witness to argue that she could not be compelled to answer even seemingly neutral questions from the inquiry if she believed her response could be used as part of a criminal prosecution against her.