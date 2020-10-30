National BREAKING NEWS: Angelo Agrizzi gets equivalent of R15m bail Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng overturned the ruling given by Palm Ridge magistrate Phillip Venter BL PREMIUM

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been granted bail by the Johannesburg High Court — to the value of his R15m property in Italy.

Should Agrizzi abscond, he will effectively forfeit that property. He will hand over the title deeds to his property.