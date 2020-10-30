BREAKING NEWS: Angelo Agrizzi gets equivalent of R15m bail
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng overturned the ruling given by Palm Ridge magistrate Phillip Venter
30 October 2020 - 11:56
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been granted bail by the Johannesburg High Court — to the value of his R15m property in Italy.
Should Agrizzi abscond, he will effectively forfeit that property. He will hand over the title deeds to his property.
