News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: Behind Zondo’s R779m price tag REVEALED: the commission of inquiry into state capture has become the most costly probe in the history of democratic SA BL PREMIUM

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry into state capture corruption has now become the most expensive judicial investigation in the history of democratic SA, with its total cost at present standing at R779,6m.

To put that amount in perspective, judge Robert Nugent’s SA Revenue Service investigation is estimated by the justice department to have cost altogether R8,8m, the Public Investment Corp inquiry about R54m and justice Yvonne Mokgoro’s probe into former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office R3,6m. Judge Ian Farlam’s inquiry into the Marikana massacre cost the state R153m and judge Willie Seriti’s arms deal inquiry – later discredited as a whitewash and invalidated by the Pretoria High Court – nearly R140m.