National NPA wants out from under justice department’s umbrella to ensure independence BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) bosses want the agency to be moved from under the umbrella of the justice department so it can operate more like a chapter 9 institution, like the public protector or the auditor-general, to ensure its independence.

While the constitution does explicitly provide for an independent prosecuting authority, there have been instances where this has been brought into question. The NPA was for the better part of a decade seen as being politically abused, and was in some cases seen to be swayed to either not prosecute serious cases, or prosecute certain people on trumped-up charges.