National Deputy police commissioner faces corruption trial in November Bonang Mgwenya allegedly helped a business-person score a tender from the department in return for assistance with buying a luxury car BL PREMIUM

One of the police’s top brass was arrested in a predawn raid by the prosecuting authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) on Monday in relation to a multimillion-rand tender for blue lights, upping the fight against corruption within the ranks of law enforcement.

Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, deputy national commissioner for human resources management at the SA Police Service (SAPS) appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.