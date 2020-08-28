National Constitutional Court dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Estina appeal bid Mkhwebane will now have to personally pay 7.5% of the legal costs of the DA and Casac’s court challenge to her report BL PREMIUM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempt to appeal against the damning judgment that invalidated her report on the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy Project scam.

The full court found Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal against the scathing rulings given against her by Pretoria high court judge Ronel Tolmay had “no reasonable prospect of success”.