Constitutional Court dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Estina appeal bid
Mkhwebane will now have to personally pay 7.5% of the legal costs of the DA and Casac’s court challenge to her report
28 August 2020 - 13:01
The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempt to appeal against the damning judgment that invalidated her report on the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy Project scam.
The full court found Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal against the scathing rulings given against her by Pretoria high court judge Ronel Tolmay had “no reasonable prospect of success”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now