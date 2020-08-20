Greed and the Gupta bag men
Taken together, the testimony of security officers at the Zondo inquiry and the SIU-Eskom summons against alleged players in the state-capture saga paint a damning picture of corruption at SA’s SOEs
20 August 2020 - 05:00
Two years into its investigation into how alleged state-capture corruption ravaged SA’s administration, parastatals and law enforcement bodies, the Zondo commission of inquiry has led evidence that may answer another crucial question: why was that wholesale destruction so easy to carry out?
If the evidence of three anonymous security officers is accepted, then former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba, Transnet/Eskom heads Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, and Transnet bosses Siyabonga Gama and Garry Pita actively worked to promote the Guptas’ business interests for one simple reason: they were paid to do so.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now