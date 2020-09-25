National Gwede Mantashe gazettes 11,800MW of energy procurement All of this energy will be produced by independent power producers and bought by Eskom BL PREMIUM

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe gazetted a key determination under the Electricity Regulation Act, on Friday, to enable procurement of more than 11,800MW of additional capacity for the national grid.

The new generation capacity will ease SA’s crippling power supply constraint and enable the retirement of some of Eskom’s older units. However, it will be at least mid-2022 before any of these are ready to generate energy.