Gwede Mantashe opens the door to municipal energy
Draft amendments to electricity regulations are a step towards creating a competitive energy market
05 May 2020 - 19:04
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe on Monday published draft amendments to electricity regulations that will open the way for municipalities to procure or produce their own energy.
The amendments are a step towards creating a competitive energy market and enabling municipalities to reduce their dependence on Eskom. They have been published for comment for the next 30 days.
