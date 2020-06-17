National New nuclear generation plan an exercise to test market interest Department seeking information for ‘long-term energy planning’ BL PREMIUM

A call to the market for interest in 2,500MW of new nuclear generation capacity, issued by the department of energy, would be "fully transparent" and take account of all options, the department said.

The request for information (RFI) issued on Sunday took many by surprise as no commitment was made to construct new nuclear power in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).