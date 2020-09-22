National CEO Chris Forlee exits Nersa after six-month suspension Although charges were put to Forlee, he did not face a disciplinary hearing and had not been found guilty of any misconduct BL PREMIUM

SA’s energy regulator has parted ways with CEO Chris Forlee, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Forlee, an electrical engineer with 30 years of career experience at Eskom, the department of public enterprises and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), had been on suspension since March.