Nersa CEO suspended pending probe

National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) CEO Chris Forlee has been suspended pending an investigation.

The suspension was confirmed on Monday by Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela, who said Forlee was placed on precautionary suspension by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe after an investigation by the Nersa board into allegations of impropriety.

Executive head of corporate affairs Nomalanga Sithole has been appointed as acting CEO.

Forlee has been CEO since January 2017 and at Nersa for more than five years.