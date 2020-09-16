National

SA moves to level 1 lockdown at midnight on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's borders will reopen from October 1 for international travel for the first time in half a year

16 September 2020 - 20:02 Claudi Mailovich
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during an address to the nation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during an address to the nation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Picture: GCIS

SA will on Sunday midnight move to the least restrictive lockdown it has been in since the country took the drastic step in March to bring the country to a standstill, and will see the country open its borders for international travel for the first time in half a year.  

South Africans will also now be allowed to be out until midnight, as the curfew is relaxed to only last from 12pm until 4am. 

The economy was brought to a standstill, and though restrictions have been eased gradually, some sectors of the economy such as the tourism sector were held back as borders remained closed, keeping the lucrative business of foreign tourists out of the country.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country would move to level 1 of the lockdown at midnight on Sunday September 20.

The address follows meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

The country went into complete lockdown at the end of March, shutting down the majority of the economy except for essential services. The risk-adjusted strategy used to curb the spread of the coronavirus has gradually been eased with the country moving to level 2 in August, which finally saw most the economy reopened.

He said the move to alert level 1 will mean a further easing of restrictions on social, religious, political and other gatherings, subject to certain restrictions.

He said the number of people in a venue may not exceed 50% of the capacity at the venue.

Venues can have a maximum of 250 people indoors, while a maximum of 500 people are allowed to gather outdoors.

In terms of international travel, Ramaphosa said the country will gradually and cautiously lift restrictions on international travel into and out of SA, which will take effect from October 1. He said it will be subject to various containment measures. Travel may be restricted from countries which have a high infection rate.

“Travellers will only be able to use one of the land border posts that have remained operational during the lockdown or one of the three main airports: King Shaka, OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airport.”

He said travellers would have to provide a negative Covid-19 test which is not older than 72 hours on arrival, and if they did not have it, they would have to go into quarantine at their own costs.

Alcohol will also now be sold on Friday, after it was initially only allowed to be sold from Mondays to Thursdays  in premises where it was not consumed such as bottle stores.

WATCH: President announces move to level one lockdown

Address follows meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet
National
3 hours ago

Anti-corruption hotline active during lockdown

The national anti-corruption hotline has received thousands of allegations over social grant fraud and procurement irregularities
National
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: SA is out of money and out of ideas

Almost six months after the start of a lockdown that has triggered SA’s biggest economic contraction, the government still has no recovery plan
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Untouchable’ Zuma ally loses bid to prevent ...
National
2.
ANC ‘humbles itself’ over Harare flight
National
3.
SA likely to move to lockdown level 1 very soon
National / Health
4.
Flamboyant high-flyers bid for SA Express
National
5.
SA’s waning Covid-19 epidemic puzzles experts
National / Health

Related Articles

Tourism Business Council of SA urges Ramaphosa to open borders

National

READ IN FULL: Cyril Ramaphosa’s full address on lockdown level 2

National

SA moves to level 2 as alcohol and tobacco bans are lifted

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.