National Tourism Business Council of SA urges Ramaphosa to open borders The aviation sector has also 'suffered enough'

Opening the country’s borders will send a signal to the international markets that SA’s tourism sector is open for business especially ahead of the December period, says Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

“We are looking forward to the borders being opened. It will give us an opportunity to go back to business and send a signal out to the international markets that those who want to come in December should be able to come through. It is that important, Tshivhengwa told Business Day.