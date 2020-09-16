WATCH: President announces move to level one lockdown

South Africa will move to level one of the Covid-19 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced in an address to the nation.

The address follows meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.

The country went into complete lockdown at the end of March, shutting down the majority of the economy except for essential services. The risk-adjusted strategy used to curb the spread of the coronavirus has gradually been eased with the country moving to level 2 in August, which finally saw most the economy reopened.

Watch the live stream of the president’s address below: