WATCH: President announces move to level one lockdown
South Africa will move to level one of the Covid-19 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced in an address to the nation.
The address follows meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.
The country went into complete lockdown at the end of March, shutting down the majority of the economy except for essential services. The risk-adjusted strategy used to curb the spread of the coronavirus has gradually been eased with the country moving to level 2 in August, which finally saw most the economy reopened.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addreses the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
