WATCH: President announces move to level one lockdown

16 September 2020 - 18:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS​/Jairus Mmutle

South Africa will move to level one of the Covid-19 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced in an address to the nation.

The address follows meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.

The country went into complete lockdown at the end of March, shutting down the majority of the economy except for essential services. The risk-adjusted strategy used to curb the spread of the coronavirus has gradually been eased with the country moving to level 2 in August, which finally saw most the economy reopened.

Watch the live stream of the presidents address below:

President Cyril Ramaphosa addreses the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Nedlac’s economic recovery plan

Ramaphosa will announce the details of the plan once it has been finalised by the cabinet
National
21 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must get rid of dead wood to ignite SA’s recovery

Our cabinet of dreams is more like a nightmare populated by inept ministers
Opinion
2 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: SA is out of money and out of ideas

Almost six months after the start of a lockdown that has triggered SA’s biggest economic contraction, the government still has no recovery plan
Opinion
2 days ago

