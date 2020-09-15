National Anti-corruption hotline active during lockdown The national anti-corruption hotline has received thousands of allegations over social grant fraud and procurement irregularities BL PREMIUM

The national anti-corruption hotline (NACH), operated by the Public Service Commission (PSC), has been tipped off about allegations of corruption under the Covid-19 lockdown, a significant number of these being about social grants.

The issue of corruption regarding the government’s relief package has been topical in the past few months, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish an inter-ministerial committee to gather and investigate all the personal protective equipment (PPE) transactions. The president has also authorised the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of corruption.