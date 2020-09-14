National Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka accuses IRR of blackmail Row erupts between one of SA most famous asset managers and liberal policy think-tank the Institute of Race Relations BL PREMIUM

An extraordinary row erupted on Monday between one of SA most famous asset managers, Magda Wierzycka, and liberal policy think-tank the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) over prescribed assets.

In a tweet, Wierzycka, the founder and CEO of a boutique money manager Sygnia, said she is being threatened by the IRR — which traces its roots to the late 1920s and lists Anglo American Chairman’s Fund and FirstRand Foundation among its donors and sponsors on its website — for failing to respond to a letter about her stance on prescribed assets.