Sygnia appoints David Hufton as joint CEO

Investment manager Sygnia has appointed David Hufton as joint CEO, a role he will share with founder Magda Wierzycka.

Hufton, a qualified actuary, is formerly the deputy CEO of Sygnia, which he joined in February 2016. He was previously a member of the of the executive committee of Alexander Forbes Financial Services.

Sygnia said on Friday the appointment was with immediate effect, and the operational responsibilities of the company had been clearly assigned, as had those of the two main centres of operations in the UK and SA.

“The board congratulates Mr Hufton on his appointment and is confident that the joint CEOs will steer Sygnia through these turbulent times and beyond,” the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za