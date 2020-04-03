Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia appoints David Hufton as joint CEO

Hufton will share the title with founder Magza Wierzycka, and was previously the deputy CEO

03 April 2020 - 12:50 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Investment manager Sygnia has appointed David Hufton as joint CEO, a role he will share with founder Magda Wierzycka.

Hufton, a qualified actuary, is formerly the deputy CEO of Sygnia, which he joined in February 2016. He was previously a member of the of the executive committee of Alexander Forbes Financial Services.

Sygnia said on Friday the appointment was with immediate effect, and the operational responsibilities of the company had been clearly assigned, as had those of the two main centres of operations in the UK and SA.

“The board congratulates Mr Hufton on his appointment and is confident that the joint CEOs will steer Sygnia through these turbulent times and beyond,” the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

You can't go wrong but could go further than SA's favourite ETF

JSE's oldest listed ETF has produced average annual return of just over 13% since 2000
Money
2 weeks ago

Hedge fund returns: Looking past the cost

Hedge funds have rapidly lost favour abroad and at home. But as markets slide, they may be worth another glance
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

JAMIE CARR: Sygnia — a vehicle for the bumpy road

Pressure on trustees to ensure their posteriors are covered may put Sygnia in a sweet spot
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
The end of Gourmet Burger Kitchen — R2bn later
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Northam cancels Master Drilling’s innovative ...
Companies / Mining
3.
MTN tops survey of online consumers during ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
AngloGold makes a big Covid-19 contribution ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Netcare warns 21-day lockdown might not be long ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Top wealth managers looking offshore to increase their returns

Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia delivers strong full-year growth in profits

Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia expects profits to jump in the year to end-September

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.