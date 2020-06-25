Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Sygnia in a sweet spot Sygnia is in a sweet spot in which it has gained scale in its core multimanager and Itrix index-tracking businesses BL PREMIUM

A large number of financial firms, including Old Mutual and Liberty, have announced 20% falls in earnings, and the banks are expected to show even worse numbers. So the doubling of Sygnia’s interim earnings to March looks extraordinary in this climate.

