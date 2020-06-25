STEPHEN CRANSTON: Sygnia in a sweet spot
Sygnia is in a sweet spot in which it has gained scale in its core multimanager and Itrix index-tracking businesses
25 June 2020 - 06:00
A large number of financial firms, including Old Mutual and Liberty, have announced 20% falls in earnings, and the banks are expected to show even worse numbers. So the doubling of Sygnia’s interim earnings to March looks extraordinary in this climate.
But Sygnia is in a sweet spot in which it has gained scale in its core multimanager and Itrix index-tracking businesses.
