Companies / Mining Q&A Tycho Möncks: Does coal have a future? As the debate over the move away from coal and other fossil fuels continues, the MD of Boston Consulting Group weighs in BL PREMIUM

Raging wildfires in California and other climate change events are once again grabbing headlines and reminding a world consumed by Covid-19 that a move away from fossil fuels towards green alternatives remains paramount for future sustainability. But in SA, as economic growth takes a nose dive, coal mining and having adequate electricity supply (mostly generated from coal) is also imperative for recovery.

As the debate over coal continues, Tycho Möncks MD and partner at Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, gives his thoughts.