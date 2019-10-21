National ENERGY PLAN SA faces four-year electricity supply gap BL PREMIUM

The government’s long-term energy plan for the economy, which was published on Friday, warns of “an immediate risk of huge power shortages” that could last four years due to Eskom’s poor performance.

The gazetting of the long-delayed Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) comes as load-shedding — rotational power cuts — was reinstituted last week when Eskom power plants experienced a raft of unplanned outages.