National Defamation judgment was riddled with errors, says Zuma's lawyer Jacob Zuma looks to top court for help after calling Derek Hanekom an 'enemy agent'

The Constitutional Court should allow former president Jacob Zuma to challenge the ruling that he defamed his former tourism minister, Derek Hanekom, by calling him a “known enemy agent”, because the judgment was akin to silencing robust debate, his lawyer said.

Hanekom was one of a few high-profile ANC members to publicly call for Zuma to step down as president of the ANC and the country as his leadership became increasingly mired in accusations of state capture.