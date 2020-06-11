Defamation judgment was riddled with errors, says Zuma’s lawyer
11 June 2020 - 19:43
The Constitutional Court should allow former president Jacob Zuma to challenge the ruling that he defamed his former tourism minister, Derek Hanekom, by calling him a “known enemy agent”, because the judgment was akin to silencing robust debate, his lawyer said.
Hanekom was one of a few high-profile ANC members to publicly call for Zuma to step down as president of the ANC and the country as his leadership became increasingly mired in accusations of state capture.
