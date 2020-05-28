A good week for Derek Hanekom
A good week
While most of us have given up hope of Jacob Zuma ever paying back the money, one man might finally get a little monetary satisfaction from the former prez. Derek Hanekom, SA’s former tourism minister, has had the Supreme Court of Appeal rule in his favour, dismissing Zuma’s appeal against a ruling that he delete a tweet in which he labelled Hanekom a "known enemy agent". Evidently, Hanekom will have to wait for his R500,000 as our resident vexatious litigant takes petty to a new level: in this case, the Constitutional Court. We can only hope that one of Zuma’s minders will take him aside and suggest a gracious retreat. But we won’t hold our breath.
A bad week
Sheer disbelief is how best to describe global reaction to the actions of Dominic Cummings. The top aide of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson drove over 400km to the home of his parents when his wife developed symptoms of Covid-19. Cummings insists that he "acted reasonably", without breaking the rules of lockdown. He had absolutely no reason to apologise, and had done nothing to justify a resignation, he said. But his inability to muster any pretence of remorse has caused a political upset in the UK, which could cause irreparable damage to Johnson. Government representatives can’t keep expecting the public to obey rules they themselves flout.