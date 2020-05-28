A good week for Derek Hanekom

A good week

While most of us have given up hope of Jacob Zuma ever paying back the money, one man might finally get a little monetary satisfaction from the former prez. Derek Hanekom, SA’s former tourism minister, has had the Supreme Court of Appeal rule in his favour, dismissing Zuma’s appeal against a ruling that he delete a tweet in which he labelled Hanekom a "known enemy agent". Evidently, Hanekom will have to wait for his R500,000 as our resident vexatious litigant takes petty to a new level: in this case, the Constitutional Court. We can only hope that one of Zuma’s minders will take him aside and suggest a gracious retreat. But we won’t hold our breath.