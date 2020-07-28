National

Regardless of gender, all JSE employees to get paid parental leave

The JSE says the move will help its attractiveness in terms of an employer and reflects the inclusive society of SA

28 July 2020 - 12:32 TimesLIVE
Picture: 123RF/NORIKO COOPER

The JSE has introduced a gender-neutral parental leave policy for all employees.

Employees now qualify for four months of paid parental leave, regardless of their gender or gender identity in accordance with the new policy, the JSE announced on Monday.

“Our society is ever-evolving and companies should adapt to these changes,” says Donald Khumalo, its HR director.

“We can never achieve diversity in its true sense when a critical component of diversity, such as inclusion, remains a pipe dream. It is with this in mind that we have revised all our policies to ensure they are gender-neutral and in line with the inclusive society we operate in.”

As of January, parents, irrespective of gender, are entitled to 10 consecutive days of paid parental leave, after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Labour Laws Amendment Act into law in November 2019. This does not apply to mothers because they were already entitled to paid maternity leave.

Khumalo said the gender-neutral policy helps position the JSE as an employer of choice in the financial services sector, as well as a people-centric organisation, fostering a “healthy working environment that drives increased employee engagement and high-performing teams, both of which are perfect ingredients for retaining and attracting new talent”.

The move is in line with the 17 UN Sustainability Goals. “These goals call for companies to do away with policies that perpetuate gender bias and stereotyping,” he added.

The policy makes provision for all JSE employees that are expecting a child to take parental leave to spend time with their newborn or adopted baby.

Parents who have achieved successful surrogacy also qualify for fully paid parental leave.

JSE employees can choose to take the leave over four consecutive months with their partners, or stagger it, allowing the first partner to take the initial four months and the second partner to be home for the next four months.

Said Khumalo: “This enables a child to have eight months of uninterrupted parental care.”

With Karl Gernetzky

