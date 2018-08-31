Is your investment portfolio future-proofed for opportunities in the next 20 years?

Long-term investing requires thinking about what the world may look like in 20 years from now and allocating capital to those areas of the economy that will grow in relevance.

To capture the prevalent investment themes of the next couple of decades requires a different approach, and access is not always easy. Most opportunities, especially in the nascent stages, are not yet listed and therefore only available through private markets.

However, the hard work can be well worth the effort. Many investors such as pension savers have an investment horizon that spans more than a decade, yet their investment strategy does not take into account the high potential long-term trends that will shape the world into which they retire.

Increasingly, we are seeing emerging global investment themes focused on solving global issues.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals are a set of 17 global goals that cover social and economic development issues. These include poverty, hunger, health, education, climate change, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, urbanisation, the environment and social justice.

Unlike the UN’s Millennium Development Goals, which ended in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals do not distinguish between “developed” and “developing” nations. This represents a significant shift in how investors should view the investment world, namely not as emerging or developed markets but as one world facing multiple correlating issues but from different sides.

Examples of emerging global trends include African urbanisation, where themes such as healthcare and hydropower are driving opportunities in multiple countries.