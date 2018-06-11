Women seek to have suit against Microsoft over bias achieve class-action status

"Plaintiffs’ claims are simply not the stuff of which class actions are made," Microsoft lawyers said in court papers, criticising what it called the "extraordinary breadth" of the proposed class. The plaintiffs can’t show intentional discrimination or any company policy that could meet the commonality requirements of a class action, Microsoft lawyers argued.

Lawyers for the women counter that their lawsuit isn’t like the broadly defined nationwide class that sued Walmart, which included more than 1.5-million women. The Microsoft class covers only two types of employees — engineers and IT specialists — over a limited number of responsibility levels.

The company uses a "uniform calibration process" to determine pay, performance and promotion prospects "that disadvantages women to a statistically significant degree and that a core group of senior managers oversee and approve", the women said in court filings. For years, the company used a ranking process that "systematically undervalued" women, they say.

Their lawyers cite recent decisions involving Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, which have allowed narrower, more focused classes to be certified.

US district judge James Robart is not expected to rule at the hearing.

The lawsuit was initially filed in September 2015 alleging that Microsoft discriminated against women engineers and technicians in pay and promotions. The proposed class would include women in those high-level positions from September 16 2012 to the present.

An expert for the plaintiffs estimated the pay gap between men and women for those technical and engineering jobs as, conservatively, $100m, to a more expansive $238m to the end of May 2016. It would rise to include pay gaps to the present, if a class were certified. The plaintiffs also seek damages for lost compensation caused by lack of promotions.

The women say that Microsoft policies have led to a declining number of women in positions in the higher levels of the job. For levels 59 to 60, the lowest pay bands, 20.4% are women; for levels 65-67, the proportion is down to 10.1%; at level 81 and above, which includes corporate vice-presidents and above, there are no women, according to the plaintiffs.

"The culture at Microsoft is hostile towards women,’’ lead plaintiff Katherine Moussouris said in a court filing. Moussouris, who began working at Microsoft in 2007, said she left in 2014, after repeatedly being passed over for promotion.

"Women were frequently interrupted or talked over at meetings,’’ she said. "Women who shared their ideas were ignored’’ while men who later brought up the same or similar ideas were "acknowledged and congratulated", she said. She said she complained about a senior manager who was sexually harassing women. That manager wound up being promoted and subsequently retaliated against her by limiting her bonus, she alleged.