BUSI MAVUSO: Business could mobilise its balance sheet if the state were an enabler With alcohol sales locked down again, we need to make the economic recovery as urgent as our health response

With projections of as many as 50,000 South Africans dying by the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in September, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to revise lockdown regulations were to be expected.

From the beginning of June, when the state released about 8-million workers back into the economy after enduring more than two months of being home, it was understood that infection numbers would rise.