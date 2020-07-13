BUSI MAVUSO: Business could mobilise its balance sheet if the state were an enabler
With alcohol sales locked down again, we need to make the economic recovery as urgent as our health response
13 July 2020 - 16:26
With projections of as many as 50,000 South Africans dying by the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in September, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to revise lockdown regulations were to be expected.
From the beginning of June, when the state released about 8-million workers back into the economy after enduring more than two months of being home, it was understood that infection numbers would rise.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now