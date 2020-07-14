Covid-19-delayed academic year means Nsfas needs over R4bn more

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) needs R4.3bn extra to cater for students in 2020 because of delays brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed in parliament on Tuesday when Nsfas appeared before the higher education portfolio committee.

The estimated R4.3bn shortfall is to fund student allowances, and would be needed if the current learning term runs until early 2021, as is expected.

Following the lockdown announced in March, all technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and universities closed. At the time, a number of institutions had barely started with learning owing to registration challenges, and although tertiary institutions reopened in June, the academic year is expected to run over to 2021.

Addressing the committee, Prakash Mangrey, who is a risk and finance adviser to the administration, said Nsfas had expected to disburse R28.5bn in normal grant funding in 2020.

“On the assumption there will be a three-month extension to the academic year, then the financial impact of that is that Nsfas will need an extra R4.3bn over and above the actual grant allocation for the current year.

“This morning, the administrator approved the submission, which actually itemises this additional funding requirement for universities and TVET colleges,” said Mangrey.

He said TVET colleges would need an additional R350m in funding on top of the normal R6.7bn.