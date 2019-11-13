NSFAS identifies extensive fraud in the Western Cape
The student aid scheme tells parliament criminals have hijacked its mobile phone payment system
13 November 2019 - 18:11
SA’s key funding agency for higher education students has handed 510 cases of alleged fraud to the commercial crimes unit in the Western Cape as it moves to stop criminals cheating students out of their allowances, parliament heard on Wednesday.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is under administration, is the government’s conduit for providing financial support for students from poor and working-class families studying at universities and technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges. This year alone it received grant funding of R16.4bn and approved loans and bursaries to more than 442,000 students.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.