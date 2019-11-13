National / Education NSFAS identifies extensive fraud in the Western Cape The student aid scheme tells parliament criminals have hijacked its mobile phone payment system BL PREMIUM

SA’s key funding agency for higher education students has handed 510 cases of alleged fraud to the commercial crimes unit in the Western Cape as it moves to stop criminals cheating students out of their allowances, parliament heard on Wednesday.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is under administration, is the government’s conduit for providing financial support for students from poor and working-class families studying at universities and technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges. This year alone it received grant funding of R16.4bn and approved loans and bursaries to more than 442,000 students.