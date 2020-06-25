Carol Paton Editor at Large
National

Vote on SAA rescue plan delayed to July 14

The delay was roundly approved, with the government likely to be expected to pay significant restart capital and other expenses

25 June 2020
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

SAA’s creditors have voted to postpone final deliberation on the state-owned airline’s business rescue plan to July 14. 

Several parties, among them concurrent creditors and employee groups, motivated for the postponement. The largest creditors, which are SAA’s lenders, did not express a view on the plan during the meeting, but it can be assumed that they supported the postponement as the vote was 69% in favour. 

The next creditors meeting will be one day before the deadline given by the business rescue practitioners to receive guarantees from the government that it will come up with the funding to restart operations as mentioned in the plan.

A letter of commitment from the department of public enterprises with the concurrence of the Treasury is required, said practitioner Siviwe Dongwana. 

In Wednesday’s supplementary budget tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni, no additional funding was allocated to SAA. 

The business rescue plan proposes that the government provide restart capital of R2.8bn, as well as cover various expenses including retrenchment packages. In total, this amounts to R10.4bn.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

