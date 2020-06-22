SAA rescue plan helps shareholder not creditors, SA Airlink says
The regional airline plans to interdict the SAA creditors’ meeting from proceeding on Thursday
22 June 2020 - 08:32
Regional airline SA Airlink, which plans to interdict the SAA creditors’ meeting from proceeding on Thursday, says the business rescue plan unfairly favours the shareholder and prejudices creditors.
The South Gauteng High Court has agreed to hear the urgent application on Wednesday. SA Airlink want the business rescue process stopped and for SAA to be placed in provisional liquidation.
