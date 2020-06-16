State to fork out R26bn for new SAA
16 June 2020 - 22:29
The business rescue plan for SAA, which was published on Tuesday night, envisages a restructured airline that will begin flying in the near future due to a new bailout from the government.
It is envisaged that the new company will employ 1,000 of the existing staff with the remainder retrenched.
