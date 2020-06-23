SA’s Covid-19 deaths rise by 111 in biggest single-day increase

Just a day after the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases breached the 100,000 mark in SA, the health ministry confirmed that another milestone had been hit.

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced that 111 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase in fatalities. This means that there are now more than 2,000 fatalities linked to the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said that 78 of the new deaths were in the Western Cape, 28 were from the Eastern Cape, four from KwaZulu-Natal and one from Mpumalanga — taking the national total to 2,102.