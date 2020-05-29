Backlog of more than 96,000 awaiting coronavirus tests

SA has a backlog of more than 96,000 unprocessed specimens awaiting coronavirus tests, the health ministry said on Friday, reflecting what it called a global shortage of test kits.

The government has taken some of the most decisive measures on the continent to tackle the spread of Covid-19, conducting the most tests and imposing one of its strictest lockdowns.

But it is finding it hard to ramp up testing as much as it would like because some global suppliers are unable to meet its demand for laboratory kits, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in parliament this week.

SA had recorded 27,403 confirmed coronavirus cases and 577 deaths as of Thursday, out of some 655,000 people tested.

The health ministry said in a statement that as of May 25, the latest date for which it gave data, unprocessed specimens awaiting tests stood at 96,480.

“This challenge is caused by the limited availability of test kits globally,” it said. There was a backlog of 101,007 unprocessed throat swabs and saliva samples on May 21 and 58,930 on May 14.