National / Health

Backlog of more than 96,000 awaiting coronavirus tests

As global demand for screening increases, SA is not alone in not being able to get Covid-19 test kits

29 May 2020 - 18:44 Alexander Winning
Healthworkers in Stjwetla in Alexandra, Johannesburg, testing people in the area where a man tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Healthworkers in Stjwetla in Alexandra, Johannesburg, testing people in the area where a man tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: THULANI MBELE

SA has a backlog of more than 96,000 unprocessed specimens awaiting coronavirus tests, the health ministry said on Friday, reflecting what it called a global shortage of test kits.

The government has taken some of the most decisive measures on the continent to tackle the spread of Covid-19, conducting the most tests and imposing one of its strictest lockdowns.

But it is finding it hard to ramp up testing as much as it would like because some global suppliers are unable to meet its demand for laboratory kits, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in parliament this week.

SA had recorded 27,403 confirmed coronavirus cases and 577 deaths as of Thursday, out of some 655,000 people tested.

The health ministry said in a statement that as of May 25, the latest date for which it gave data, unprocessed specimens awaiting tests stood at 96,480.

“This challenge is caused by the limited availability of test kits globally,” it said. There was a backlog of 101,007 unprocessed throat swabs and saliva samples on May 21 and 58,930 on May 14.

The ministry said it is prioritising processing tests for patients admitted in hospitals and healthcare workers, while also collecting specimens from community screening.

“The whole world is scrambling to get all the kits, the laboratory kits, and that’s where we are actually getting squeezed now,” Mkhize told parliament. “We need society to understand that this is now becoming a constraint. It’s not so much our capacity, more than it is about whether the global suppliers are able to respond to our requests.”

Reuters

Workplaces must comply with Covid-19 safety protocols, says labour minister

Thulas Nxesi says employers will be compelled to quarantine employees if necessary, and workplaces will be closed if they do not comply
National
2 hours ago

Not all provincial Covid-19 data is collected equally

Private vs public-sector screening, or community-based screening including hot-spots — the testing criteria don’t reveal a complete picture, writes ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Western Cape starts rationing Covid-19 tests

Health department prioritises health-care workers and the elderly to conserve test kits
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Cape Town faces a dire ICU bed shortage
National
2.
BAT goes to court to fight continued ban on ...
National
3.
Dlamini-Zuma puffs up ‘scientific evidence’ to ...
National / Health
4.
Tobacco ban could see a ‘sizeable number’ of ...
National
5.
Workers ineligible for UIF can now claim Ters ...
National

Related Articles

SA can conduct 25,000 Covid-19 tests a day, Business for SA says

National / Health

Africa CDC says virus tests sent to Tanzania were not faulty

World / Africa

Abbott Laboratories’ Covid-19 tests still not running near capacity

World / Americas

Medicines regulator: do not use rapid home test kits for Covid-19

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.