As cases spike, unions create chaos at Eastern Cape’s Livingstone Hospital

From Wuhan to New York, hospitals across the world have resembled war zones as they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of Covid-19 patients. But as cases begin to spike in the Eastern Cape, the province’s state-run Livingstone Hospital has instead become the site of a trade union-led laundry war.

The academic hospital in Port Elizabeth currently has 26 Covid-19 patients and, as the primary site where people who contract the virus are due to be treated, it’s bracing for many more. But in recent days, the hospital has been a mess, with litter strewn across the corridors. Worse: the casualty ward had to be closed in the middle of last week, as blood remained uncleaned on the floor.

This was all because the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), which represents hospital cleaners, kitchen staff and porters, have been protesting about the non-payment of overtime allowances. They refused to wash laundry this month and on Saturday, tensions ratcheted up when strikers blocked the entrance to the hospital.

It led to a farcical situation where doctors tried to smuggle laundry out of the hospital so they could wash it at home, while surgeons took to washing their own surgical gowns.

To make it worse, Igazi, a non-governmental organisation which supports blood cancer patients, was prevented by the trade union members from taking the hospital laundry, like bed sheets, to private laundromats.

Effectively, this amounts to shutting down the hospital, since patients cannot be operated on or treated without clean sheets or surgical gowns — vital at the best of times, but doubly so during a contagious virus outbreak.

Insiders say this is not the first time the “linen bank” has been used as a tool in labour disputes.

Cole Cameron, the leader of Igazi, said that as epidemiologists predict a surge in cases in the Eastern Cape, “our main Livingstone hospital is on the brink of collapse — it was before Covid-19, but it has been exacerbated”.

It means, says Cameron, that the province “is desperately unready for [the] challenges ahead”.

Last week, Igazi volunteered to make food in the hospital kitchens as staff were on strike, but porters refused to take the meals to patients. One doctor told the FM this left patients in a state of “acute starvation”.

On June 8, Cameron wrote to the national department of health deputy director general Anban Pillay, describing the “grave situation” and asking for a meeting with health authorities.

The letter read: “the ongoing labour problems making the hospital ungovernable, have most alarmingly resulted in personal protective equipment (PPE) funding being diverted to buying disposable sheets. Labour has refused to do “Covid-19” laundry. This has wasted precious state funds and will put lives at risk.”

However, he received no response. Doctors who spoke to the FM remain concerned at the lack of intervention by provincial and national authorities to address this dispute, especially given its designation as a locus for provincial Covid-19 patients.

However, Nehawu provincial secretary Miki Jaceni told the FM that on Saturday, the provincial authorities had promised to pay the overtime allowances in writing. As a result, said Jaceni, the union members began to clean up blood and litter, which allowed for the casualty ward to reopen.

Janeni provided the FM with before-and-after photos (see below) depicting how the filthy hospital had been cleaned-up.