National

State sets up ministerial advisory committee on social change

16 June 2020 - 20:51 Genevieve Quintal
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS

The government has established a multisectoral ministerial advisory committee on social behavioural change as part of its fight to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The committee, made up of civil society organisations, NGOs, religious leaders and traditional leaders, was convened jointly by health minister Zweli Mkhize and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

SA has been in a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus since March. On June 1 the lockdown was eased to level 3 of the risk adjusted strategy which saw majority of the economy open up and about 16-million people return to work.

The regulations are set to ease even further in June with the government looking at allowing more sectors of the economy such as sit-down restaurants and hair salons, among other things, opening up earlier than planned.

The government is facing legal challenges to some of the lockdown regulations gazetted during the national state of disaster. It is also challenging a high court judgment which found level 4 and 3 regulations to be invalid and unconstitutional.

SA has over  73,500 cases of Covid-19 and has recorded more than 1,500 deaths.

Mkhize on Tuesday said the collective discipline and co-operation of citizens during the lockdown is what lead to SA  flatten the curve, pushing the peak of the virus out by a few months.

“What we are seeing now is nothing compared to that had we not made the sacrifices that we made. At the beginning, the rate of spread was doubling every second day — but during lockdown, we reduced the doubling time to every 15 days.

“But now, as we reopen the economy amidst rising infections, we appreciate more and more the difficulty of sustaining what feels unnatural,”  Mkhize said.

He said behavioural change needed constant reinforcement and affirmation. It needed the entire buy-in of individuals, communities, societies, cultures and various social groupings.

“As a consultative government, we are particularly excited about this initiative [the committee] as we look forward to gaining deeper insight into the desires and will of our people and how we can partner together to achieve the things we know we are capable of achieving.” 

Mkhize said the fight against Covid-19 was going to be won at home, in churches, in  taxis, on the streets, in restaurants, and in every part of citizens social lives. This all needed behaviour change.

“It is not about whether there is a curfew or there is a policeman watching your movements. This is now about every South African taking the fight on.

“We need to build a new culture — at a ward and district level — so that everyone out there knows that there is one message, and that was the message sent to us by the president: that we need to hold each other’s hands and fight this pandemic together,”  he said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 cases climb to 73,533 in SA with 88 more deaths

South Africa recorded 88 more Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours.
National
14 hours ago

As cases spike, unions create chaos at Eastern Cape’s Livingstone Hospital

Morale is also low, with more than 100 vacant doctors and nurses posts, meaning each medical professional is doing the work of three people
Features
1 day ago

State to appeal lockdown judgment

Government believes  another court will  come to a different conclusion on lockdown ruling
National
1 week ago

SA Covid-19 infections jump nearly 2,000 in a day

There are now 29,240 confirmed cases across SA, with the Western Cape still the epicentre
National
2 weeks ago

Backlog of more than 96,000 awaiting coronavirus tests

As global demand for screening increases, SA is not alone in not being able to get Covid-19 test kits
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
No sight of final SAA rescue plan as June 15 ...
National
2.
Jonas Makwakwa loses out as public protector ...
National
3.
Keep tobacco ban even if court finds it unlawful ...
National
4.
Energy department sets in motion bid to expand ...
National
5.
Covid-19 cases climb to 73,533 in SA with 88 more ...
National / Health

Related Articles

As cases spike, unions create chaos at Eastern Cape’s Livingstone Hospital

Features

Structural transformation and end of austerity needed after pandemic

Opinion

All at level 3 but clampdown zones still possible

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.