State sets up ministerial advisory committee on social change

The government has established a multisectoral ministerial advisory committee on social behavioural change as part of its fight to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The committee, made up of civil society organisations, NGOs, religious leaders and traditional leaders, was convened jointly by health minister Zweli Mkhize and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

SA has been in a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus since March. On June 1 the lockdown was eased to level 3 of the risk adjusted strategy which saw majority of the economy open up and about 16-million people return to work.

The regulations are set to ease even further in June with the government looking at allowing more sectors of the economy such as sit-down restaurants and hair salons, among other things, opening up earlier than planned.

The government is facing legal challenges to some of the lockdown regulations gazetted during the national state of disaster. It is also challenging a high court judgment which found level 4 and 3 regulations to be invalid and unconstitutional.

SA has over 73,500 cases of Covid-19 and has recorded more than 1,500 deaths.