Covid-19 derails land expropriation without compensation drive
The committee tasked with finalising the issue was unable to conclude its work, including public hearings, before its term expires on May 31
29 May 2020 - 19:09
The ANC’s drive to amend the constitution to pave the way for expropriation of land without compensation has been derailed by the Covid-19 crisis.
This after the ad hoc committee tasked with finalising the issue was unable to conclude its work, including public hearings across the country, before its term expires on May 31. Parliament said on Friday that the ad hoc committee’s lifespan had lapsed and would therefore need to be reconstituted at a later date.
