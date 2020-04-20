Land Bank defaults on loan obligation

The state-owned Land Bank has defaulted on obligations linked to a revolving credit facility, which has triggered a default clause that may put the government on the hook for as much as R5.7bn.

“The issuer failed to make a payment when due to a lender under the terms of a revolving credit facility [the “Affected RCF”]. The non-payment of this amount constitutes an event of default under the Affected RCF,” the bank said in a Sens announcement to bondholders released after the market closed on Monday.

The bank recently sought and received a large increase in guarantees, announcing in February that the National Treasury had provided government guarantees amounting to R5.7bn. This means the government would be required to honour debts up to this amount of funding to the bank’s sources.

The bank had loans and advances of R44bn up to March last year and has not reported results for the financial year ending March 2020.

The Land Bank says it is in discussions with the lender and is seeking a waiver in the event of default presumably to prevent other creditors asking for their money back.

The bank did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the Land Bank in January citing “elevated credit risks, declining capital and low earnings generating capacity” as well as policy uncertainty relating to the expropriation without compensation policy the governing party was embarking on.

By its own count, the Land Bank provides 28% of the country’s agricultural debt and was previously lauded as an example of a well-run state-owned entity that relied on low levels of government support by way of guarantees to fulfil its objectives.

The bank finally appointed a permanent CEO, after a string of interim CEOs, on March 1 when it announced Ayanda Kekana would lead the organisation.

