PETER BRUCE: Expropriation with consultation, but no compensation What comes out on land needs to be rock solid or nothing Ramaphosa does to the economy will matter anymore

You may not have been paying attention — but I have, on your behalf — to the ANC’s exhaustive and nationwide “consultation” with “the people” on the small matter of the expropriation of land without compensation and, this time (it was done ages ago) in its latest iteration, without the involvement of the courts.

Hurry, hurry everybody, the consultation is coming to a hall near your wrecked town soon. The ANC does this from time to time, particularly when it is about to do something egregious and for which it secretly knows there will be a price to pay but hopefully only later.