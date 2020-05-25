National NEWS ANALYSIS: Busisiwe Mkhwebane risks being caught in a web of contradictions Affidavits before different courts reveal inconsistencies that could add to the public protector’s difficulties with an inquiry by MPs BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is facing a potential inquiry into her fitness to hold office, has repeatedly said she is a truly independent watchdog who does not deserve the multiple findings of perceived bias against her.

But two of Mkhwebane’s most high-profile legal battles, aimed at overturning the scathing judgments delivered about her invalidated probes into the Estina dairy project “scam” and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 election campaign funding, have again raised serious questions about the apparent inconsistency in her approach to politically loaded investigations.