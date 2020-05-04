Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Patel’s red pen will help to write an economic horror story BL PREMIUM

Ebrahim Patel’s comment to MPs on Friday that economists “are sucking their thumbs” to make projections about the economic damage of the lockdown was jarring given the abundance of technical work that has been commissioned by the Treasury and the financial sector, which he must surely have endeavoured to read.

Even more concerning was what he said next, according to the report of the trade, industry and competition portfolio meeting carried in the Sunday Times.