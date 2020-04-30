WATCH: How the lockdown is affecting the wine industry

Wine producers are confused, angry and despairing about what to try next to ensure job security of a vital yet increasingly shaky agricultural sector.

Minister for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on April 16 that transportation of alcohol is prohibited, unless for the production of hand sanitisers and household cleaning products, or industrial use. That all changed on Wednesday with her latest about-turn now allowing wine exports.

Wendy Appelbaum, owner and chair of De Morgenzon Estate; Carrie Adams, partner at Norman Goodfellows; Jeremy Sampson MD of Brand Finance Africa; and Ken Forrester, winemaker and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association of SA, talk to Business Day TV’s Michael Avery about the effects of the lockdown on the wine industry.