Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How the lockdown is affecting the wine industry

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to wine industry experts about the effects of the lockdown

30 April 2020 - 15:07
Picture: 123RF/FOOD AND MORE
Picture: 123RF/FOOD AND MORE

Wine producers are confused, angry and despairing about what to try next to ensure job security of a vital yet increasingly shaky agricultural sector.

Minister for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on April 16 that transportation of alcohol is prohibited, unless for the production of hand sanitisers and household cleaning products, or industrial use. That all changed on Wednesday with her latest about-turn now allowing wine exports.

Wendy Appelbaum, owner and chair of De Morgenzon Estate; Carrie Adams, partner at Norman Goodfellows; Jeremy Sampson MD of Brand Finance Africa; and Ken Forrester, winemaker and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association of SA, talk to Business Day TV’s Michael Avery about the effects of the lockdown on the wine industry.

LETTER: Tiny Distell is at a double disadvantage

The government has done nothing to further favourable access to China for SA wines
Opinion
2 days ago

The lowdown on a lockdown whisky collection

A new generation of collectors has embraced a boom in online auctions during a time of global lockdown
Life
1 day ago

LETTER: No good reason for ban

The government's reasons for banning wine exports cannot be justified and are detrimental to producers and workers
Opinion
1 week ago

A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The last person you want in the room when you’re dealing with an economic meltdown is a bureaucrat with a love for pointless regulations
News & Fox
1 week ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The refined evolution of wine tourism

Wine tourism had become an essential marketing tool for the Cape's wine producers.
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Top-up of R500 for every needy child is not ...
Economy
2.
Covid-19 grant payments to start in May
Economy
3.
Motor industry revs up for its return to work
Economy
4.
SA seeks to borrow R95bn from IMF, Brics Bank and ...
Economy
5.
McKinsey warns of a coronavirus jobs bloodbath ...
Economy

Related Articles

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Banning tipples could topple our regard for the law

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The refined evolution of wine tourism

Life

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine industry has aged well to please middle-class palate

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.