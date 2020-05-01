SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Lockdown 2.0: We see your 2,000 cigarette submissions, and raise you 270,000

Well, SA has seen that 2,000 and raised it. At the time of writing, at least 270,000 South Africans had reportedly signed a petition to overturn the ban. And at some point, government is going to have to trust people to act like adults or risk keeping them locked in the playpen in perpetuity.

A proud history of U-turns

But then, it’s not as if backtracking is anything new to the government. Regulations and directives, it seems, are made to be changed. There was transport minister Fikile Mbalula, with the “100%, no 70%” taxi capacity tap dance.

There was small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who vehemently denied race-based criteria would underscore the allocation of Covid-19 relief funds, and then in a fit of amnesia parroted the BEE-only line of tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane — seemingly oblivious of the hardship that decision could cause South Africans of all racial stripes.

And there was the mixed messaging around child support grants: Ramaphosa first announced they would be upped by R300 for May and R500 for the five months after, only to have social development minister and Instagrammer-extraordinaire Lindiwe Zulu clarify that the R500 top-up would be per caregiver, rather than per child.

Dlamini-Zuma herself, with the click of a pen, outlawed rotisserie chicken and the sale of other hot foods halfway through lockdown. It’s unclear whether supermarkets will be allowed to return to selling such items under level 4, given that hot food in the regulations now seems to be for delivery only.

It’s also unclear why Dlamini-Zuma couldn’t use that same magic pen to save the country’s wine producers a few weeks back. First, they couldn’t export wine; then they could; then they couldn’t, because transporting alcohol was illegal. Now, by some miracle, wine remains prohibited for sale under level 4, but the government has ingeniously found a way to allow its transport for export. Imagine that.

But it’s not just the bipolar swing of ministerial whim that’s so infuriating. It’s the fundamental irrationality of so many decisions.

There’s Patel’s seemingly unwavering determination to render as many markets as possible moribund. For example, e-commerce, which surely presents a relatively low-risk means of ensuring at least some movement of money in the economy, is subject to pretty much the same strictures as regular retail — for reasons of “fairness”. (As an aside, here’s an interesting Financial Times piece on how the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed Chinese online retail giant Alibaba to grow its global customer base.)

And let’s not get started on the bloody-minded decision to keep SAA going — perhaps in the form of “a new financially viable airline” — when even airlines that actually could hack it without sucking the fiscus dry are on the ropes. (Business Day political editor Genevieve Quintal has a great piece on just this issue, right here.)

In fact, the incoherence and irrationality of government’s responses give the impression that our leaders are more concerned with policing the borders of their own political fiefdoms than ensuring the country doesn’t collapse around them. Their actions simply erode the trust that is crucial for containing the spread of the coronavirus. If we are to comply with the government’s rules, we need to know that they’re not arbitrary; that our freedoms are being limited in service of a greater good.

Relinquishing control

Nonetheless, at some point, the government will have to relinquish total control and allow some measure of individual responsibility.

In this essay for The Atlantic, Rachel Donadio explores European countries’ varying approaches to easing their lockdowns, and what that means for personal moral choices. Because as restrictions ease – as they must eventually — responsibility moves from the state to the individual, creating a whole new world of anxiety.

It’s this very dichotomy — between lockdown and freedom – that is parsed incisively by Freddy Sayers on British news website UnHerd. The debate, so emotive, is often cast in a Manichaean light: good against evil; reason against irrationality.

Sayers says it’s not — rather, it’s “a question of what sort of world we want to live in, and at what cost”.

No-one said navigating a way out of lockdown was going to be easy. So I appreciate that our government is feeling its way in the dark. But that doesn’t excuse its outright irrationality, which serves no purpose other than grandstanding and ego — not the protection of lives, nor the control of the virus.

*De Villiers is the features editor of the FM​

