STUART THEOBALD: Fast response let down by economic blunders

My life is divided between the UK and SA. So I’ve seen the Covid-19 responses in both countries, and the comparisons are revealing.

The UK made some awful policy missteps in dealing with the epidemic. It started out aiming to deliver herd immunity, the idea that once 60% of the population have had Covid-19 there is enough immunity to stop it spreading.