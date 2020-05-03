Real economic cost of lockdown not clear yet, says Patel

Estimates by economists of how much the lockdown has cost the economy were a “thumb-suck”, according to trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel. He said the government had not calculated the cost.

Patel told the Sunday Times the “guesstimates” did not reflect that some industries remained active and at some companies people worked from home.

It has been reported that the daily losses are between R13bn and R20bn. Patel said the real figures have yet to be known.

“All they have done is to take the GDP of the country, which is about R5-trillion, and they have divided it by 365,” he said.

“All of the food industry was at work during this period and was producing. All the health-care suppliers and industry were at full production.”

Patel said a “full sense” would come when more companies returned to work.

He said estimates by the Industrial Development Corporation indicated that sectors that account for about 50% of economic output would be back at work under level 4. Including those working from home would bring it closer to 60%, he said.

“I would like to see additional hard figure work being done before I release a figure. But I do think that the credible figure of close to 2-million additional workers would be able, over the next period, to get back to work.”